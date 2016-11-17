FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swisscom CEO sees little chance of dividend hike for now
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
November 17, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 9 months ago

Swisscom CEO sees little chance of dividend hike for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Swisscom is unlikely to increase its dividend as investments in new technologies will weigh on free cash flow, the company's chief executive said in Thursday.

Asked at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference whether Swisscom would raise its dividend payout, Urs Schaeppi said: "The potential to increase the dividend is very low because the capex (capital expenditure) for the next year (will) stay on the level it is on today. So there is not really room to increase the dividend."

He added investments were needed to safeguard Swisscom's market position.

"It is wise to invest now in these new technologies, otherwise you will weaken your market position in 2-3 years," he said.

That does not rule out a dividend hike further down the road.

"At the end, it is logic. It is depending on the free cash flow. If the capex goes down there is a potential to increase the dividend." (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
