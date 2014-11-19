FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's TDC may look at small acquisitions - CEO
November 19, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Denmark's TDC may look at small acquisitions - CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BARCELONA, Spain Nov 19 (Reuters) - Danish telecom operator TDC could look at small acquisitions but its focus remains on keeping an investment grade credit rating, its chief executive said on Wednesday, ruling out expansion into more exotic markets.

“Our hands are full, our balance sheet is somehow stretched right now as we want to protect the investment grade rating,” Chief Executive Carsten Dilling said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference in Barcelona on Wednesday.

“We will probably only look at small bolt-on things .. over the next year or so,” he added.

The company have, like other former state-owned telcos, faced competition on a price pressured mobile market, making it difficult to grow further within the country.

TDC bought Norwegian cable company Get AS for around 12.5 billion Danish crowns (1.68 billion euros) earlier this year, leading to a reduction in the company’s dividend payout.

Dilling said the company, which sold its Finnish business in 2014, had narrowed its footprint to the Danish, Swedish and Norwegian markets and ruled out plans to expand into “more exotic” international markets.

TDC is targeting net debt of 2.7 times core profits. He said the recent cut to its dividend payout policy to 60 percent of free cash flow from 90 percent before the Norwegian deal sought to balance out a commitment to maintaining its investment rating. (1 euro = 7.4430 Danish crown) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
