TMX writes down options investment, takes loss

TORONTO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, took a massive writedown on its U.S. options investment that pushed it to a loss in the second quarter, but it reported a 13 percent rise in adjusted profit on flat revenue on Thursday.

The net loss attributable to shareholders was C$26.4 million, or a loss of 49 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$25.5 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a C$128.4 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge related to its Box U.S. options business and other costs, the company earned C$1.01 per share. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Ken Wills)