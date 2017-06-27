June 27 TMX Group Ltd, Canada's biggest
stock exchange operator, said on Tuesday it had chosen India's
Tata Consultancy Services to implement a single
integrated platform for Canada's clearing and settlement
businesses.
The platform, called TCS BaNCS, will replace legacy systems
at Canadian Depository for Securities Ltd (CDS) and Canadian
Derivatives Clearing Corp (CDCC) - two of the clearing houses
that TMX operates.
The development is part of an initiative, started in August
last year, to improve CDS and CDCC's businesses, TMX said.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Edited by
Martina D'Couto)