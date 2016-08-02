FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian stock exchange operator TMX says derivatives head leaves
August 2, 2016

Canadian stock exchange operator TMX says derivatives head leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Alain Miquelon, the head of derivatives for TMX Group Ltd, Canada's largest stock exchange operator, has left to pursue other opportunities, the company said on Tuesday.

Miquelon joined the Montreal Exchange in 2007 and oversaw its integration with TMX's precursor. That integration was completed in 2008.

TMX said Luc Fortin, who joined the company in June, will replace Miquelon as interim head of the Montreal Exchange, which trades futures contracts and options.

TMX, which also operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, has recently lost several senior executives to rivals and retirement.

Its chief financial officer joined Nasdaq in June as the U.S. exchange operator moves to expand its existing alternative trading systems in Canada into full-blown stock exchanges later this year.

The head of TMX's junior Venture Exchange will retire at the end of this year. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)

