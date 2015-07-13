FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Equities head departs Canada stock exchange operator TMX
July 13, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Equities head departs Canada stock exchange operator TMX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 13 (Reuters) - Kevan Cowan, one of the most senior executives at TMX Group Ltd, operator of Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange, has left the company.

TMX said in a brief statement on Monday that a replacement for Cowan, who was president of TSX Markets and head of equities, is expected to be announced in coming days.

“Kevan’s accomplishments at TMX Group are both numerous and significant, and I would like to thank him for his contributions,” said TMX Chief Executive Lou Eccleston, who will take over responsibility for the equities business in the interim.

Cowan had been a candidate to replace the company’s previous CEO, Tom Kloet, two sources told Reuters last year. Eccleston was appointed CEO in September. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)

