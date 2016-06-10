FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TMX Group CFO Michael Ptasznik resigns
June 10, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

TMX Group CFO Michael Ptasznik resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, which owns and operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, said Chief Financial Officer Michael Ptasznik has resigned to pursue another opportunity.

Ptasznik joined TMX Group 20 years ago and became CFO in 2000 and oversaw events including the company’s initial public offering.

Frank DiLiso, vice president of corporate finance and administration, has been named interim CFO, the exchange operator said on Friday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

