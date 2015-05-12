FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX's profit falls 8 pct
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX's profit falls 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 11 (Reuters) - The operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, TMX Group Ltd, posted a 8.2 percent decline in first-quarter profit on Monday due to low commodity prices and higher expenses.

The Toronto-based company said it had net profit attributable to shareholders of C$42.6 million ($35.22 million), or 78 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$46.4 million, or 86 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 91 Canadian cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average expected TMX to earn 97 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 2 percent to C$185.3 million.

$1 = 1.2094 Canadian dollars Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
