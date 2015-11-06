TMX Group third-quarter revenue rises on stronger dollar

TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as a strong U.S. dollar helped drive up the company’s revenue.

The Toronto-based company revenue rose 3.3 percent to C$175.9 million ($133.68 million).

Excluding items, the company earned 85 Canadian cents per share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Analysts on an average had expected profit of 84 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$173.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)