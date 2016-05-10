FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TMX first-quarter profit rises 9 percent
May 10, 2016 / 1:20 AM / a year ago

TMX first-quarter profit rises 9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, which owns and operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, posted a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit late on Monday, helped by lower operating expenses.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$46.3 million ($35.70 million), or 85 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$42.6 million, or 78 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to C$177.7 million. ($1 = 1.2970 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Manish Parashar and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

