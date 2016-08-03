FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's TMX doubles second-quarter profit
August 3, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

Canada's TMX doubles second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, Canada's biggest stock exchange operator, reported on Wednesday that its second-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by lower operating expenses and higher revenue.

The Toronto-based company said net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$58.3 million, or C$1.07 a share, from C$27.6 million, or 51 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 9 percent to C$194.6 million, the company reported late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
