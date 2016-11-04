FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
TMX third-quarter profit rises 7 percent
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 2:16 AM / 10 months ago

TMX third-quarter profit rises 7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd posted a 7 percent jump in quarterly profit late on Thursday, helped by cost savings as Canada's main stock exchange operator turns to the execution phase of its refreshed strategy to deal with competitive threats.

The owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange said net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$39.2 million ($29.27 million), or 72 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$36.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to C$180.3 million. ($1 = 1.3391 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.