Nov 3 TMX Group Ltd posted a 7 percent jump in quarterly profit late on Thursday, helped by cost savings as Canada's main stock exchange operator turns to the execution phase of its refreshed strategy to deal with competitive threats.

The owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange said net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$39.2 million ($29.27 million), or 72 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$36.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to C$180.3 million. ($1 = 1.3391 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)