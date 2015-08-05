FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX posts quarterly profit
#Funds News
August 5, 2015 / 11:52 PM / 2 years ago

Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX posts quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, posted a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss which included a non-cash impairment charge.

The Toronto-based company said it had earned net profit attributable to shareholders of C$27.6 million, or 51 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of C$26.4 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company took a C$128.4 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge related to its Box U.S. options business and other costs last year.

Revenue fell marginally to C$178.7 million. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
