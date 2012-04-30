FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maple renews bid for Canada's TMX Group, buys Alpha
April 30, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

Maple renews bid for Canada's TMX Group, buys Alpha

TORONTO, April 30 (Reuters) - Maple Group, the consortium of 13 Canadian financial institutions bidding for buy the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, ex tended i ts C$3.8 billion ($ 3.85 billion) of fer for a seventh time on Monday.

Maple also said it had agreed to buy Alpha Trading Systems, Canada’s second biggest stock trading venue, and the CDS clearing system.

Its bid for TMX Group, which also runs the TSX Venture Exchange and the Montreal Exchanges for derivatives, now expires on May 31

