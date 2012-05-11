FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TMX profit falls on weaker equity trading
May 11, 2012 / 10:10 AM / in 5 years

TMX profit falls on weaker equity trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - TMX Group Inc, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, reported a 10 percent fall in first-quarter profit as economic uncertainty hit its listing and equity trading businesses.

Net income attributable to TMX Group shareholders fell to C$56.8 million, or 76 Canadian cents per share, from C$63.1 million, or 84 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

TMX is awaiting the fate of a C$3.8 billion attempt to take it over by the Maple Group consortium of Canadian financial services firms.

