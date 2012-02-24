FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maple extends TMX Group takeover bid to March 30
February 24, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 6 years

Maple extends TMX Group takeover bid to March 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The group bidding for TMX Group, Canada’s biggest stock exchange operator, said on Friday it has extended for a fifth time the deadline for shareholder acceptance of its C$3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) takeover plan.

Maple Group, a consortium of 13 financial institutions, extended the deadline to March 30.

Maple’s takeover of TMX, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange and several other markets, would put the bulk of the country’s equity trading, clearing and settlement services under one roof.

