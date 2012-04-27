FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maple says it aims to extend TMX takeover bid
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

Maple says it aims to extend TMX takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - A consortium bidding for TMX Group said on Friday it aims to extend its $3.8 billion bid for Canada’s biggest stock exchange operator beyond Monday’s deadline, but it could not yet assure that it would do so as it works through regulatory hurdles that long delayed the deal.

Maple Group, comprised of 13 Canadian financial institutions, said Canada’s Competition Bureau and the Ontario Securities Commission have informed it that they are coordinating their reviews of the proposed takeover.

Shares of TMX rose about 6 percent to C$45.26 on the Toronto Stock Exchange soon after Maple’s statement.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.