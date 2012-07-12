FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TMX's Kloet to lead Canada exchange giant after merger
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

TMX's Kloet to lead Canada exchange giant after merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - Tom Kloet, chief executive of TMX Group Inc, will stay on as head of the enlarged Canadian exchange operator that’s formed when a consortium of financial institutions completes its takeover of TMX, the company said on Thursday.

Kloet, who initially opposed Maple Group Acquisition Corp’s C$3.8 billion ($3.72 billion) bid to acquire the Toronto Stock Exchange’s operator, will become chief executive of Maple, to be renamed TMX Group Ltd on Aug. 10.

The deal cleared its final regulatory hurdles on Wednesday. Maple, composed of top Canadian banks, pension funds and other institutions, has set a July 31 deadline for shareholders to tender their shares to its offer.

