Maple bid for TMX wins shareholder approval -source

TORONTO, July 31 (Reuters) - The takeover of Canadian stock market operator TMX Group by a group of financial institutions has been approved by shareholders, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The approval effectively cinches a deal that puts all of the country’s major securities exchanges under the control of Maple Group -- a consortium of some of Canada’s largest banks, pension funds and insurers.

The C$50-a-share deal received final regulatory approvals a few weeks ago, clearing a way for the deal’s final go-ahead.