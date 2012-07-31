FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maple bid for TMX wins shareholder approval -source
July 31, 2012 / 11:51 PM / in 5 years

Maple bid for TMX wins shareholder approval -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 31 (Reuters) - The takeover of Canadian stock market operator TMX Group by a group of financial institutions has been approved by shareholders, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The approval effectively cinches a deal that puts all of the country’s major securities exchanges under the control of Maple Group -- a consortium of some of Canada’s largest banks, pension funds and insurers.

The C$50-a-share deal received final regulatory approvals a few weeks ago, clearing a way for the deal’s final go-ahead.

