#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

Final approvals for Maple-TMX deal imminent-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, July 11 (Reuters) - The last two regulators reviewing the proposed acquisition of Canadian exchange operator TMX Group by a consortium of financial institutions will likely issue final approvals later on Wednesday, said a source familiar with the situation.

The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) and the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) - the only regulators yet to approve the deal - are likely to do so after the markets close on Wednesday, said the source, who was not authorized to speak on the record.

Earlier this month, the C$3.8 billion ($3.72 billion) bid for the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange won approval from securities regulators in Ontario and Quebec, and the federal Competition Bureau.

Canada has no national securities regulator, which means Maple Group - a consortium of Canadian banks, insurers and pension funds - needed the blessings of multiple watchdogs for its bid for TMX to proceed.

Maple had been in discussions with BCSC about the proposed conditions relating to the small-cap TSX Venture Exchange, which is also owned by TMX. Meanwhile, the ASC was also reviewing the BCSC’s proposed rules on the Venture Exchange.

Spokesman for the ASC and BCSC were not immediately able to comment. Maple and TMX were not reachable for comment.

