FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quebec regulator will approve TMX takeover
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 6 years

Quebec regulator will approve TMX takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 15 (Reuters) - The securities regulator for the Canadian province of Quebec said on Thursday it intends to approve a proposed C$3.8 billion ($3.83 billion) takeover of TMX Group, Canada’s largest stock market operator.

In addition to the approval of Quebec’s Autorite des marches financiers, the takeover proposal by Maple Group - a consortium of 13 banks, pension funds and other financial institutions -- must pass muster with regulators in Ontario and with the federal Competition Bureau.

“The Autorite des marches financiers ... intends to approve, based on information available to date, the transaction proposed by Maple Group Acquisition Corp to acquire TMX Group Inc,” the regulator said in a statement.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.