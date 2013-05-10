FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX posts profit, revenue rises
May 10, 2013

Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX posts profit, revenue rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), reported a net profit for the first quarter, compared with a loss a year earlier, and said revenue rose 6 percent.

Net income attributable to TMX Group shareholders was C$37.8 million ($37.7 million), or 70 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$4.4 million, or C$10.85 per share, a year earlier.

But on an adjusted basis, earnings were 78 Canadian cents per share, beating the average analyst forecast of 73 Canadian cents. Revenue of C$172.2 million for the quarter included results for TMX Group Ltd for Jan 1. to March 31, 2013, the company said.

TMX, controlled by a group of 13 Canadian banks and financial institutions, also operates the TSX Venture Exchange, where listings are even more heavily weighted toward mining and oil companies, and the Montreal Exchange, which trades derivatives.

