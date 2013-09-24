FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TMX Group sells C$1 bln of debentures - term sheet
September 24, 2013 / 5:32 PM / 4 years ago

TMX Group sells C$1 bln of debentures - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd on Tuesday sold C$1 billion ($971 million) of senior unsecured debentures in three parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The issue was a private sale.

The sale included C$350 million ($340 million) of three-year floating-rate debentures, due Oct. 3, 2016, priced at par with a coupon rate at 70 basis points over the three-month Canadian Dealer Offered Rate.

The sale also included C$400 million ($388 million) of 3.253 percent five-year fixed debentures, due Oct. 3, 2018, which were priced at par to yield 130 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

TMX also sold $250 million ($243 million) of 4.461 percent 10-year fixed rate debentures, due Oct. 3, 2023, which were priced at par to yield 182 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers of the sale.

