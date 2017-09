Feb 5 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, the owner of Canada’s main stock exchange, reported a 27 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit as trading activity gained momentum.

Net profit attributable to the company’s equity holders rose to C$41.4 million ($37.4 million), or 77 Canadian cents per share, from C$32.6 million, or 61 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue fell slightly to C$180.7 million from C$181.1 million.