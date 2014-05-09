FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Stock Exchange operator's profit rises 23 pct
May 9, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Toronto Stock Exchange operator's profit rises 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, reported a 23 percent rise in first-quarter profit as a budding recovery in trading activity picked up speed.

Net profit attributable to the company’s equity holders rose to C$46.4 million ($42.7 million), or 86 Canadian cents per share, from C$37.8 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to C$182.1 million. [ID:nCNWql6yHa ($1 = 1.0866 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Ashutosh Pandey; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

