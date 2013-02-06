FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TMX reports profit in first full quarter after Maple deal
February 6, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 5 years

TMX reports profit in first full quarter after Maple deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd reported a profit for the first full quarter since the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange was bought by a financial consortium last year.

The company’s fourth-quarter profit was C$32.8 million ($32.8 million), or 61 Canadian cents per share. Last year the company reported a fourth-quarter loss of C$10.2 million, or C$54.77 per share, before being taken over by Maple Group. ($1 = 0.9982 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

