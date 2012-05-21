FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TNK-BP finds one director, fails to restore quorum
May 21, 2012
May 21, 2012 / 10:41 AM

TNK-BP finds one director, fails to restore quorum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - - Russia’s third-largest crude producer TNK-BP on Monday said it appointed a new director to its board and will continue searches for another director to restore board quorum.

TNK-BP, where BP hold 50 percent, said the new appointee was an oil and chemical industries veteran, former Shell executive Evert Henkes, to the board of the company as a BP-nominated independent director.

The company announced a search for new directors after former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and mining industry veteran James Leng quit the board of the company in December amid a rift between shareholders.

