TNK-BP says regulator approved its Brazil deal
April 3, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 6 years ago

TNK-BP says regulator approved its Brazil deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest crude producer TNK-BP said on Tuesday that the Brazilian state regulator approved a deal on acquisition of a 45 percent stake in 21 Amazon oil blocks from HRT.

“This approval concludes the transaction between HRT and TNK Brasil who will now operate the concessions under a Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) already approved by shareholders,” TNK-BP said in a statement.

In October, HRT agreed to sell the stake in the project to Anglo-Russian TNK-BP for $1 billion.

