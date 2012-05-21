TNK-BP says postpones dividend decision

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest crude producer TNK-BP, half-owned by BP, said on Monday it postponed a decision on dividend pay out for the first quarter of 2012 due to a lack of board quorum.

The company also said it cancelled the board meeting that had been scheduled for May 25 as it failed to find a replacement for one of its directors in the board of TNK-BP Limited - the top of the venture’s corporate structure.

“Due to the absence of a quorum, the board is unable to take a decision on declaring and disbursing dividends for the first quarter of 2012,” TNK-BP said in a statement.

“This decision has been postponed until a third independent director has been appointed and the board is once again at full strength.”