TNK-BP says postpones dividend decision
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

TNK-BP says postpones dividend decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest crude producer TNK-BP, half-owned by BP, said on Monday it postponed a decision on dividend pay out for the first quarter of 2012 due to a lack of board quorum.

The company also said it cancelled the board meeting that had been scheduled for May 25 as it failed to find a replacement for one of its directors in the board of TNK-BP Limited - the top of the venture’s corporate structure.

“Due to the absence of a quorum, the board is unable to take a decision on declaring and disbursing dividends for the first quarter of 2012,” TNK-BP said in a statement.

“This decision has been postponed until a third independent director has been appointed and the board is once again at full strength.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
