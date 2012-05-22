FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian oil firm TNK-BP hikes 2011 dividend 12 pct
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 22, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Russian oil firm TNK-BP hikes 2011 dividend 12 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Russia No.3 oil producer proposes $6.6 bln dividend

* Company was rebuked by govt for generous dividend policy

MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - TNK-BP, Russia’s third-largest oil company, plans to hike its 2011 dividend by a larger-than-expected 12 percent to $6.6 billion, continuing its trend of hefty payouts.

The board of TNK-BP Holding, the traded entity of TNK-BP, recommended on Tuesday paying a dividend of 9.96 roubles ($0.32) per ordinary and per privileged share. That is on top of a first half dividend of 3.41 roubles per share.

TNK-BP Holding is 95-percent owned by Cyprus-registered Novy Investments, which is in turn controlled by TNK BP Ltd - a 50/50 joint venture between oil giant BP and Russia-linked consortium AAR.

TNK-BP Holding said the dividend would by used by Novy Investments for capital investments as well as unspecified transactions between group companies. The rest will go to minority shareholders, which own 5 percent of the stock.

“TNK-BP once again supported its status as the best dividend payer among Russian oils,” said VTB Capital analysts, who had expected a final dividend of $0.24.

“This is strongly positive for the company and the sector overall.”

Last month a senior Russian official questioned the company’s dividend policy saying it was underinvesting in its pipeline infrastructure which resulted in oil spills in Siberia.

Under U.S. GAAP accounting standards, TNK-BP Holding’s 2011 net profits rose by 41 percent to $9.21 billion.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.