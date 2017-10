UPDATE 1-TNK-BP hikes dividend 12 pct

* Russia’s No. 3 oil producer proposes $6.6 bln dividend

By Alexei Anishchuk

MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - TNK-BP, Russia’s third-largest oil company, plans to hike its 2011 dividend by a larger-than-expected 12 percent to $6.6 billion, continuing its trend of hefty payouts to shareholders.

The board of TNK-BP Holding, the traded entity of TNK-BP, recommended on Tuesday paying a dividend of 9.96 roubles per ordinary share and per privileged share, on top of a first-half dividend of 3.41 roubles.

“TNK-BP once again supported its status as the best dividend payer among Russian oils,” said VTB Capital analysts, who had expected a final dividend of $0.24.

“This is strongly positive for the company and the sector overall.”

Last month a senior Russian official questioned the company’s dividend policy saying it was underinvesting in its pipeline infrastructure which resulted in oil spills in Siberia.

TNK-BP Holding is 95-percent owned by Cyprus-registered Novy Investments, which is in turn controlled by TNK BP Ltd - a 50/50 joint venture between oil giant BP and Russia-linked consortium AAR.

Under U.S. GAAP accounting standards, TNK-BP Holding’s 2011 net profits rose by 41 percent to $9.21 billion.

TNK-BP Holding said the dividend would be used by Novy Investments for capital investments as well as unspecified transactions between group companies. The rest will go to minority shareholders, who own 5 percent of the stock.

The dividends will reach the holding’s final beneficiaries, BP and AAR, in months, as soon as the board of TNK-BP Ltd, which is short one director, gets a quorum, said Alexei Kokin, oil analyst for Uralsib.

“It is just a question of a time lag,” Kokin said.

The TNK-BP Ltd board has been below strength since December when the two directors quit over a shareholder dispute, One replacement, former Shell executive Evert Henkes, was appointed on Monday.