TNK-BP says halts Saratov refinery after fire

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest crude producer TNK-BP said on Thursday it has suspended oil processing at its Saratov refinery hit by fire.

“Oil processing has been temporarily suspended. The cause of fire and damage are being investigated,” TNK-BP press service said citing the plant’s director general Konstantin Gusarov.

It’s not clear when the refinery, which normally produces 130,000 barrels per day of refined products, will resume production after it was hit by fire on Thursday at around 1100 GMT.