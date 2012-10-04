FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fire halts output at TNK-BP's Saratov refinery - report
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 4, 2012 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

Fire halts output at TNK-BP's Saratov refinery - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Saratov oil refinery, owned by Anglo-Russian company TNK-BP, on Thursday suspended refined products output due to fire, Interfax news agency reported citing a local government official.

A TNK-BP spokesman declined to comment.

According to the report, Maxim Shakhalov, first deputy regional minister of industry and energy, said the refinery suspended production as the unit that caught the fire is very important for the plant.

It’s not clear when the refinery, which normally produces 130,000 barrels per day of refined products, will resume production after it was hit by fire on Thursday at around 1100 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.