Fire halts output at TNK-BP's Saratov refinery - report

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Saratov oil refinery, owned by Anglo-Russian company TNK-BP, on Thursday suspended refined products output due to fire, Interfax news agency reported citing a local government official.

A TNK-BP spokesman declined to comment.

According to the report, Maxim Shakhalov, first deputy regional minister of industry and energy, said the refinery suspended production as the unit that caught the fire is very important for the plant.

It’s not clear when the refinery, which normally produces 130,000 barrels per day of refined products, will resume production after it was hit by fire on Thursday at around 1100 GMT.