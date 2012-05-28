FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TNK-BP CEO resigned for "personal reasons"-BP
May 28, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

TNK-BP CEO resigned for "personal reasons"-BP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Mikhail Fridman told directors he was stepping down from his role as Chief Executive of TNK-BP , the Russian oil group owned by BP and AAR, a group of billionaires, including Fridman, for “personal reasons”, BP said on Monday.

A BP spokesman said the resignation would have no impact on TNK-BP’s operations because Fridman’s role had “largely been ceremonial”.

BP declined to comment on remarks from an AAR source that the departure reflected a deterioration in relations between BP and AAR.

