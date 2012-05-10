FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TNK-BP profit declines as new fields produce more
May 10, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

TNK-BP profit declines as new fields produce more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 10 (Reuters) - TNK-BP International, the main unit of Russia’s No.3 crude producer, TNK-BP, reported net first quarter net profit declined to $2.18 billion from $2.62 billion a year earlier due to rising output at new fields with lower margins.

Production at “greenfield” operations, such as the remote Verkhnechonsk field in eastern Siberia, reached 16 percent of TNK-BP’s total output, compared to a 11 percent a year earlier.

TNK-BP, co-owned by BP and a Moscow-based consortium of local billionaires, reported its revenues in the first quarter of this year rose to $16.09 billion from $ 13.82 billion in the first quarter of 2011. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

