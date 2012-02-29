FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TNK-BP sees gradual capex rise, no div policy change
February 29, 2012 / 8:15 AM / in 6 years

TNK-BP sees gradual capex rise, no div policy change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s TNK-BP will increase capital expenditures to $5.5 billion this year, largely to finance construction at greenfields, expecting a further rise to about $6 billion in both 2013 and 2014, its chief financial officer said.

TNK-BP, half owned by British oil major BP, made $4.7 billion in capital expenditures in 2011 and earlier forecasted an increase of about 10 percent.

TNK-BP will not change its dividend policy, CFO Jonathan Muir told a news conference on TNK-BP’s 2011 results. It has routinely paid out multi-billion dollar dividends to its shareholders in recent years.

