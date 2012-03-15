FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TNK-BP to ship 100KT of Urals from Ust-Luga in Mar-trade
March 15, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 6 years ago

TNK-BP to ship 100KT of Urals from Ust-Luga in Mar-trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest oil producer TNK-BP is scheduled to export a 100,000 tonnes cargo of Urals crude blend from the newly built Baltic port of Ust-Luga in March, traders said on Thursday.

This will add to another 100,000 tonnes cargo, tendered for sale by Surgutneftegaz from the outlet, which is expected to be launched in testing mode later this month after delays due to technical glitches.

The trading sources told Reuters that TNK-BP redirected the volumes from its Ukrainian loss-making Lisichansk refinery, which has been shut for maintenance since March 1.

