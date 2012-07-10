FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TNK-BP says reaches crude output target in Venezuela
July 10, 2012

TNK-BP says reaches crude output target in Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest crude producer TNK-BP, half owned by BP, said on Tuesday its Venezuelan joint venture PetroMonagas has reached a targeted heavy oil output of 130,000 barrels per day (bpd).

It said the year-to-date production increased 11 percent.

TNK-BP owns 16.7 percent of the venture, while Venezuela’s national oil company PDVSA controls 83.3 percent.

The company has said it intends to increase its heavy oil production at the venture, where it acquired the stake from BP in 2010, to 145,000 bpd next year.

