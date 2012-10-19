FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TNK-BP manager arrested on suspicion of fraud in Russia
#Market News
October 19, 2012

TNK-BP manager arrested on suspicion of fraud in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A government relations manager at Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP has been arrested on suspicion of fraud, the Russian Interior Ministry and the company said on Friday.

The arrest of Igor Korneyev, who TNK-BP said had worked at the company for three months, comes after state-controlled oil major Rosneft made offers totalling over $50 billion to take over Russia’s No.3 oil firm.

TNK-BP is a 50-50 joint venture founded in 2003 between Britain’s BP and a quartet of Soviet-born billionaires.

