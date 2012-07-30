FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 5 years ago

AAR says voted against TNK-BP's $1 bln dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Directors of AAR consortium, the quartet of billionaires that owns half of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP, have voted against BP’s proposal that TNK-BP would pay $1 billion in dividends attributable to 2012 income, AAR said on Monday.

“At a time of continuing market uncertainty and while corporate governance at TNK-BP remains strained, we believe that a cautious stance by shareholders is called for. A payment now of an additional dividend is not prudent,” Stan Polovets, the chief executive officer of AAR, said in a statement.

TNK-BP International said last week its second-quarter net profit slumped to $808 million from $2.2 billion a year ago on the back of lower crude prices and higher taxes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
