FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Oligarch hatches plan to buy TNK-BP stake -FT
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 21, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Oligarch hatches plan to buy TNK-BP stake -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Mikhail Fridman, the Russian billionaire, has been meeting institutional investors in London to canvas support for his plan to buy half of BP’s stake in TNK-BP, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

People familiar with the matter are cited as saying Fridman has proposed two scenarios for changing TNK-BP’s ownership structure.

One option involves AAR selling its stake in the TNK-BP to BP for cash and shares, in a deal that would leave the oligarchs with significant shareholdings in BP.

The second option, cited in the FT, would see AAR buying half of BP’s stake in TNK-BP.

Fridman, who stepped down as chief executive of TNK-BP in May, heads AAR, the group of billionaires that own half of TNK-BP, the British oil giant’s Russian venture.

BP has previously said it does not want to be a minority shareholder in TNK-BP.

BP and TNK-BP could not be reached for immediate comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.