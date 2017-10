MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The chief oil trader at Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP, Jonathan Kollek, said on Thursday he would be leaving the company to take a career break and denied a report he might join state oil major Rosneft.

“I am leaving TNK-BP after 10 years for completely personal reasons,” Kollek, vice-president for sales, trading and logistics at Russia’s third-largest oil firm, told Reuters.