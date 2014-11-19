Malawi mobile firm TNM plans Internet provider acquisition

BLANTYRE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) , the country’s second-largest mobile telecoms operator, said on Wednesday it planned to acquire leading Internet service provider Burco to diversify its business.

TNM, whose main rival is the local unit of India’s Bharti Airtel, said in a statement it had submitted applications to the country’s communications and competition regulators, and to the stock exchange.

“TNM believes this acquisition will enable us to establish and deliver a broad range of telecommunications services to our business customers, as well as providing enhanced services to Burco’s existing customers,” it said.

The operator plans to use part of its $25 million infrastructure expansion budget for the acquisition, it said.

TNM, majority owned by Malawian conglomerate Press Corporation, has more than 2.5 million subscribers in the African country of 16 million people.

It posted a 48 percent jump in revenue to 17.5 billion kwacha ($37 million) in the first six months of this year, while its shares have risen 90 percent so far in 2014. (1 US dollar = 475.7000 Malawi kwacha) (Reporting by Frank Phiri; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura and Michael Urquhart)