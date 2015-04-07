FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TNT Express chairman "certain" EU will approve FedEx deal
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TNT Express chairman "certain" EU will approve FedEx deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes spelling in second paragraph)

AMSTERDAM, April 7 (Reuters) - TNT Express Chairman Antony Burgmans said on Tuesday he is highly confident that the FedEx offer to buy TNT Express will not meet the same fate as a bid from UPS which was blocked by European regulators in 2013.

“This is a much simpler deal,” he told a news conference in Amsterdam. “We’ve pored over this in all detail and we feel very confident. Last time we thought it was doable, but complex, but this time we are as certain as can be in life that this deal will close in Brussels.” (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.