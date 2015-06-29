FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to decide on Fedex's , TNT deal by Aug. 3
June 29, 2015

EU regulators to decide on Fedex's , TNT deal by Aug. 3

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will rule by Aug. 3 whether to clear U.S. package delivery service company FedEx’s 4.4-billion-euro ($4.9 billion) bid for Dutch peer TNT Express, the European Commission said on Monday.

FedEx, which wants to merge its air fleet with TNT’s extensive European road network to better compete with rivals United Parcel Service and Deutsche Post, sought EU approval last Friday.

The Commission’s preliminary review takes 25 working days and can be extended by another 10 working days if concessions are offered to counter regulatory concerns. ($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

