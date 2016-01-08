FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission confirms clearance of FedEx, TNT Express merger
January 8, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

EU Commission confirms clearance of FedEx, TNT Express merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it had approved without conditions FedEx’s planned 4.4 billion euro ($4.78 billion) takeover of Dutch package delivery rival TNT Express.

The Commission said in a statement that the two were not particularly close competitors and the merged entity would continue to face strong competition from its rivals in all markets concerned.

The two companies earlier said they had secured the approval. ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
