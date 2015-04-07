FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FedEx in talks to buy TNT to expand Europe deliveries - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2015 / 3:40 AM / 2 years ago

FedEx in talks to buy TNT to expand Europe deliveries - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEx Corp is in talks to buy Dutch logistics company TNT Express to expand package deliveries in Europe, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal may be announced this week. The talks are continuing and it is possible that a deal may not be reached, Bloomberg said, citing the people. (bloom.bg/1xZBNhw)

Addition of TNT will bolster the European air and ground network for FedEx, Bloomberg added.

FedEx and TNT Express could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.