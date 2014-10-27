FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TNT Express exceeds revenue forecasts, flat outlook in key European markets
October 27, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

TNT Express exceeds revenue forecasts, flat outlook in key European markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dutch logistics company TNT Express on Monday said its third-quarter revenues had exceeded analyst forecasts, despite almost flat demand in key European markets, but a provision to settle a French competition pushed it to an operating loss.

The company made a 47 million euro ($59.68 million) operating loss on revenues of 1.65 billion euros in the third quarter, 2 percent down on the same period in the previous year, but ahead of the 1.59 billion forecast by analysts in a poll conducted for Reuters.

The company said results in Europe - which contributes the bulk of revenues - and the Americas would stabilise over the remainder of 2014, while results elsewhere would be significantly better than last year. (1 US dollar = 0.7876 euro) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Stephen Coates)

