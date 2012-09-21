FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Almunia: no decision yet if EU will object to UPS/TNT deal
September 21, 2012 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

Almunia: no decision yet if EU will object to UPS/TNT deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The EU’s antitrust chief said on Friday European regulators had not yet taken any decision on whether to object to a 5.2 billion euro ($6.7 billion) bid by United Parcel Service for Dutch rival TNT Express .

Asked if the regulator planned to object to the deal, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news briefing the European Commission, which assesses such cases in the European Union, had not yet decided.

The European Commission, which is examining UPS’s takeover offer, broadened its investigation into the deal in July on concerns the combined company would have a very high market share in some EU countries.

